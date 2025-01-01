Open Menu

Human Trafficking: 13 FIA Officials Booked, 35 Others Dismissed From Service

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:38 PM

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

Four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two ASIs, five head constables and 14 constables have been dismissed from service

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) At least 13 officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were booked while 35 others were dismissed from the service in a matter related to the human trafficking.

The reports said that on the directives of the prime minister, the actions are underway against those involved in the boat tragedy. The cases were filed against 13 FIA officials implicated in human trafficking in this regard.

As part of the investigation, FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir held an orderly room proceeding, during which the departmental actions were reviewed against 49 officials involved in the boat incidents.

Later, four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two ASIs, five head constables and 14 constables were dismissed from service.

DG FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir said that there is no place in the institution for officials found negligent or careless in relation to the boat tragedies.

He assured that the disciplinary action against the implicated officials would be strictly enforced.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

23 minutes ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

55 minutes ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

1 hour ago
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

4 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan