Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

(@Abdulla99267510)

Four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two ASIs, five head constables and 14 constables have been dismissed from service

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) At least 13 officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were booked while 35 others were dismissed from the service in a matter related to the human trafficking.

The reports said that on the directives of the prime minister, the actions are underway against those involved in the boat tragedy. The cases were filed against 13 FIA officials implicated in human trafficking in this regard.

As part of the investigation, FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir held an orderly room proceeding, during which the departmental actions were reviewed against 49 officials involved in the boat incidents.

Later, four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two ASIs, five head constables and 14 constables were dismissed from service.

DG FIA Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir said that there is no place in the institution for officials found negligent or careless in relation to the boat tragedies.

He assured that the disciplinary action against the implicated officials would be strictly enforced.