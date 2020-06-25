Iconic Tariq Aziz rules on people hearts through his literary genres, patriotism: former Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Thursday said iconic radio-television anchor, late Tariq Aziz has ruled on people hearts through his literary genres and soft voice besides spreading peace, love and patriotism.

"The echo of Pakistan Zindabad slogan of the legendary writer, poet, actor and compare at conclusion of his popular "Neelam Ghar" show, which was later renamed as "Tariq Aziz and Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz" showed his immense love for Pakistan that would be remembered forever," Ambassador Manzoorul Haq told APP.

Tariq Aziz has breathed his last after a heart attack in Lahore on June 17 at the age of 84.

While paying rich tributes to the services of Tariq Aziz, Ambassador Manzoor said that he was the first announcer of ptv station Lahore established on November 26, 1964 and later started his famous Neelam Ghar show from PTV as host in 1974.

Tariq Aziz had started his career from Radio Pakistan in 1960 and later became first male announcer of PTV in 1964.

Ambassador Manzoor said Tariq Aziz has used his luck in film industry by working along with film actor Waheed Murad and actress Zeba in the film "Insaniyat (1967).

He also acted in Pakistani films "Haar Gaya Insaan and Qasam Us Waqat Ki" besides appearing in several television programmes, quiz and morning shows while organising telethons for charity purposes.

His Salgirah (1969) film has remained highly successful musical movie that won two Nigar awards for the same year.

Ambassador Manzoor said prior to Neelam Ghar, others programs like Sheeshay Ka Ghar and Kasoti were aired but Neelam Ghar has achieved unique distinction of production for a longer period of time because of his literary geniusness and command on different literatures besides versatile performance.

During those days, he said quality programs were produced in diversfied fields such as classical musical programme, Rag Rang, and that renowned singers, Mehdi Hassan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ahmed Rushdi, Madam Noor Jehan, Ghulam Ali, Iqbal Bano, Nazia Hassan, Muhammad Ali Shehki, Tahira Syed, Nayara Noor, Reshma, Naheed Akhtar and Alam Lohar had inspired many.

"Neelam Ghar has maintained its popularity graph at a time when famous comedy shows Alif Noon, fifty 50, Tall Matool and Zia Mohydin, children programs Ainak Wala Jin, Kalyan and folk dramas Andera Ojala, Kuda Ki Basti, Waris, Tanhayan and Dhoop Kinary were touching new heights of popularity," Manzoor recalled.

In these dramas, he said, the weakness of the society were highlighted and solutions of various problems were taught before public.

Unfortunately, he said the dramas presented on private channels today could not be competed with old dramas of PTV in term of quality and content.

In those days, the former ambassador said special focus was given on scripts, dialogues and pronunciation of words in dramas, which unfortunately lacked in today's plays airing by private channels for monetary gains.

"Tariq Aziz has touched new heights of fame with his soft and impressive voice at a time when news-casters like Mahpara Safdar, Azhar Lodhi, Khalid Hameed and Shaista Zaid besides Anwar Behzad of radio had proved their worth." Ambassador Manzoor said, "the time has changed now and less care was being adopted towards words selections, pronunciations, scripts and health of language in private productions." He said the negative trend of taking lead from each others in talkshows and news casting in tv channels especially of the Pashto language was often leading to incorrect pronunciation of words that was often misunderstand by the viewers," Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia and Egypt told APP.

He said the legendary actor also used his luck in politics and elected member national assembly (MNA) from Lahore.

Ambassador Manzoor said Tariq Aziz was a trendsetter and role model for his fans and with his untimely death, a great era in entertainment industry came to an end.

He said Pakistan's entertainment industry would be forever indebted to Tariq Aziz for being a lifelong source of knowledge to masses, students and entertainment to their country men for decades.