IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, streamline connections

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have pledged to work together on critical electricity-related challenges in the Federal capital.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting between IESCO’s Chief Executive Officer and CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held on Monday.

The meeting focused on tackling issues such as electricity theft, illegal connections, overbilling, and payment disputes between the two entities.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to improving coordination and resolving longstanding concerns.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish a joint committee tasked with addressing mutual issues, including overbilling and phased resolution of financial dues between CDA and IESCO.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for strict oversight of new electricity connections, particularly in Zone 3 and unauthorized housing societies.

He proposed that no new connections be issued without CDA’s prior approval and called for decisive action against illegal connections.

The discussion also touched on the allocation of land for a new 220 kV grid station in Islamabad to bolster the city’s electricity infrastructure.

Additionally, the CDA chairman directed IESCO to expedite electricity provision in Sector C-14 to support ongoing development projects in the area.

“This collaboration marks a new chapter for resolving electricity-related challenges in Islamabad. By joining forces, we aim to ensure efficient service delivery and curb electricity theft,” said Chairman Randhawa.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to future collaboration, promising to work hand-in-hand for the city’s development and welfare.

APP/smd-kah

