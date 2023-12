IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Melody, Pak Secretariat.II, G-8/2, Zia Masjid, Sohdaran Road, Karor, Margalla Tower, G-9/2, Chishanap, I-10/2, Warda Human, F-11/2, T&T, Pindi Point, Barian, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Magnial Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, Faizabad, Kari Road, Jinnah Camp, Tariq Shaheed, APHS, Tamsamaabad, Major Masood, Jami Masjid, Westridge, Mohammadi Chowk, Eidgah, Gwalmandi, Liaquat Bagh, Kayani Road, Charing Cross, Ameer Hamza Colony, Shams Colony, MFM, I-14/3, Pindhoon, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road. II, Jahangir Road, PAF, Media Town. II, Sohan, Murri Burori, Morgah, Pindiboard, Lalkarti, Kalyal, Ranyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Jhawara, Rajar, Rawat, Sagri, Lahtrar Road. II, Kambili Sadiq, New Chawah, Fazl Ahmed, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jatla, Sukhu, Syed Kasran, CB Khan-II, Defense Road, Askari.14 Sector D, Humayun.

I, Kalal, Gulshanabad, Rose Line 502 Workshop, Adiala Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Garhi Afghana, Industrial Estate Bahtar, Purmiana, AWC Housing, Hasan Abdal, Rashid Minhas, Munirabad, Faisal Hill-I & II, Kala Khan, Wapda Town, Jalala, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Haji Shah, Shirka, Shadi Khan, People Colony, Bolinwal, Bara Zee, Soni, Kasran, Pind Sultani, Dharnal, Qutbal, Khanda, Injarah Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Mult Chowk, Jamalwal, Sarpak, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Sehiglaabad, Sarkal, CS Shah, Rawal, Katas, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Nila, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Main Bazar, Dhalar, Mugla, Multan Khard, Timon Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Shakrela, Chhapran, F-8 Civil Line, Boren, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Dina-III Rohtas, Dina-I Bakrala, Padyal, Khakhalia, Col Mohammad Akram, Matwa, Jermot, Mil Awan, Dora Badhial, Smut Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, F-11/3, F-10/2, F-11 Markaz, F-10/4, F-11/2, F-11/4, G-11 Markaz, F-11 Tower, Purmiana, Hasan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghana Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, G-11/1, F-10, Golla, F-11/1, G-11/2, F-9 Park, Golden Heights, G-11/3, G-11/4, GHQ, Khudadad Heights, PHA, Warda Hamna feeders and surrounding areas.