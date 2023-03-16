UrduPoint.com

IG For Taking Strict Actions Against Criminals, Drug Dealers In Hyderabad Range

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Inspector General Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed to improve the law and order situation in the Hyderabad range and said that action would be taken against criminals and drug dealers.

Chairing a high level meeting here at the office of Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad here Thursday, the IGP asked the officers concerned to submit progress reports regarding actions taken against drug dealers, accused involved in sale of narcotics, Mava, mainpuri, gutka and other health hazardous substances in areas of the Hyderabad Range.

The IGP was briefed about law and order situation, operation launched against drug dealers and narcotics sale in different cities, towns and rural areas.

He was also briefed about measures taken to reorganize the Investigation Branch of Sindh Police by DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP said that the role of the Investigation Department was of the great importance in awarding exemplary punishments to the arrested accused involved in different types of crimes.

The reason for the flourishing of crime in the society are the drug dens, IG said and added that prevention of drugs, gutka, mawa and other intoxicants and arrest of the accused involved in these activities are our goals.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, DIGs of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, SSPs and special branch officers of concerned districts.

