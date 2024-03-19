IG Police Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of DPO Battagram
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who passed away last day
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who passed away last day.
The IG expressed deep sorrow and grief to the members of bereaved family after offering fateh for the departed soul. The IG commended the significant contributions of late Muhammad Asif Gohar to the police force, particularly highlighting his exceptional performance in policing matters, particularly in investigations.
He said that Gohar had diligently served in various crucial positions throughout his tenure in the Hazara region, consistently demonstrating his outstanding abilities.
Gohar's dedication and commitment to professional assignments and duties had been exemplary, he said.
He said that Gohar's departure has left a void that will not be easily filled.
The IG reassured the bereaved family of the police force's unwavering commitment to support them in every possible manner. Later, he visited Muhammad Asif Gohar's grave, for laying floral wreath and paid tributes to his services.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Ijaz Khan, RPO Malakand Muhammad Ali Gandapur, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA
Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors1 minute ago
-
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging1 minute ago
-
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman5 minutes ago
-
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA5 minutes ago
-
Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered5 minutes ago
-
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable5 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references8 minutes ago
-
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor8 minutes ago
-
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex32 minutes ago
-
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly32 minutes ago