IG Police Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of DPO Battagram

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who passed away last day

The IG expressed deep sorrow and grief to the members of bereaved family after offering fateh for the departed soul. The IG commended the significant contributions of late Muhammad Asif Gohar to the police force, particularly highlighting his exceptional performance in policing matters, particularly in investigations.

He said that Gohar had diligently served in various crucial positions throughout his tenure in the Hazara region, consistently demonstrating his outstanding abilities.

Gohar's dedication and commitment to professional assignments and duties had been exemplary, he said.

He said that Gohar's departure has left a void that will not be easily filled.

The IG reassured the bereaved family of the police force's unwavering commitment to support them in every possible manner. Later, he visited Muhammad Asif Gohar's grave, for laying floral wreath and paid tributes to his services.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Ijaz Khan, RPO Malakand Muhammad Ali Gandapur, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

