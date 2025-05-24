IGP approves over Rs 2.9 million for medical assistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has reiterated his commitment to the health and welfare of police personnel and their families by approving an additional disbursement of over Rs. 2.9 million for medical treatment. This initiative is part of the ongoing welfare policy aimed at ensuring timely healthcare support for serving and retired police officials as well as their dependents.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds have been allocated after thorough review and approval by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Among the beneficiaries, Ghazi Sub-Inspector Maqsood Ahmad has been granted Rs 500,000 for cancer treatment, while ASI Atta Muhammad has received Rs 450,000 for his medical needs. ASI Javed, Constable Sameer Riaz, and Lady Constable Irshad Begum have each been awarded Rs 250,000.

Retired Inspector Abid Aziz, Sub-Inspector Amjad Ali, Head Constable Muhammad Shehbaz, Retired Assistant Shafqat Hussain, Lady Constable Nabiha Akhtar, the widow of Constable Ali Nawaz, Corporal Shoaib Nazir, and Constables Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ramzan, and Irshad Ali have received Rs 100,000 each in assistance.

Additionally, a total of Rs 225,000 has been allocated for Retired Inspector Naseer Ahmad and Constables Muhammad Akbar and Salman Masih for their medical expenses.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that the welfare of the police force remains a top priority. He noted that beyond financial support, the department has signed multiple MOUs with reputable healthcare institutions to provide quality medical services to police employees and their families.