'Turkish Cuisine Week' Celebrated With Flavors, Friendship In Federal Capital

Published May 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Turkish Embassy in the Federal capital opened its doors Saturday evening to celebrate the annual Turkish Cuisine Week, highlighting the rich culinary heritage of Turkiye and the deep-rooted brotherhood between Turkiye and Pakistan.

Hosted at the ambassador's residence, the event brought together diplomats, government officials, media representatives, and distinguished guests for an evening of traditional Turkish flavors and cultural camaraderie.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu said, "Each year, from May 21 to 27, Turkish Cuisine Week is celebrated across Turkiye and worldwide to showcase the richness and diversity of our food culture. Turkish cuisine is known not only for its variety and deep flavors but also as a reflection of our cultural heritage, rooted in sharing and togetherness.”

This year’s theme focuses on ‘Classic Dishes’, the traditional backbone of Turkish cooking. Guests were treated to a variety of home-made Turkish specialties, with recipe booklets placed on the tables for those wishing to recreate the dishes at home.

Among the evening’s highlights was traditional Turkish coffee, prepared in hot sand, offering guests a taste of an authentic culinary experience.

The ambassador noted the strong enthusiasm for Turkish cuisine among the people of Pakistan, especially those who have visited Turkiye. “In Turkiye, meals are more than food, they are occasions of connection, warmth, and community,” he said.

“Sharing is the key word.”

Speaking on the enduring bond between the two nations, Ambassador Neziroglu emphasized the ‘eternal brotherhood’ that defines Turkiye-Pakistan relations.

“The fraternal ties between Turkiye and Pakistan are unique, granted to very few nations in the world,” he remarked. “We take pride in each other’s successes and share in each other’s sorrows. In Pakistan, we never feel like foreigners. I am sincerely grateful to the people of Pakistan - from ordinary citizens to the highest levels of leadership - for embracing me as a brother.”

He expressed confidence in the growing cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including trade, tourism, culture, media, higher education, judiciary, and parliamentary relations.

Special appreciation was extended to the ambassador’s wife, Amine, and her team for organizing the event. “Even yesterday, she was praying for morning rain and afternoon sunshine, and Allah accepted her dua,” he said with a smile, adding humorously, “As for the storm, I suspect someone else made that prayer.”

The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Berk, and his team of young diplomats were also acknowledged for guiding guests through the culinary journey and offering insights into Turkish flavors.

The evening concluded with heartfelt slogans of “Turkiye-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad” and “Turkiye-Pakistan cuisine Paindabad” echoing the spirit of friendship and flavor.

More Stories From Pakistan