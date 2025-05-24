Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Revenue Recovery, Digitization, Public Services

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a divisional revenue review meeting to assess the performance of revenue recovery, progress in digitization, and the delivery of citizen services across the four districts of Lahore Division.

During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur presented detailed briefings on revenue targets, recovery figures, digitization initiatives, and public service outcomes.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood directed the immediate resolution of 160 pending cases related to inheritance and land transfers. He emphasized that the division of joint land holdings, as per the guidelines issued by the board of Revenue and the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, is a major public relief measure that must be implemented within the given timelines.

The commissioner also reviewed progress on key areas including agricultural income tax collection, price control, water revenue (abiana), revenue assessments, and the auction and leasing of state-owned agricultural lands.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hamid Mahmood Malhi, ADC(R) Aleem Ahmad, ADC(R) Lahore Sohaib Butt, ADC(R) Sheikhupura Usman Jalees, ADC(R) Nankana Sahib, and ADC(R) Kasur Shareena Junejo.

