IGP Commits Support For Special Children's Sports Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A four-member delegation, led by Pakistan Blind Sports Association President Waqas and Punjab Blind Sports Association President Usman Saeed, met with IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

The meeting extensively discussed the engagement of special children in sports activities and the importance of fostering their participation, said a news release on Monday.

The delegation conveyed to IGP Sindh their association's plan to conduct sports events for special children in Karachi in the near future, seeking support and encouragement.

In response to the delegation's request, IGP Sindh pledged his full support and the Sindh Police's assistance in organizing sports activities for special children.

He commended the association for their dedicated efforts and empathetic approach towards the well-being of special children.

