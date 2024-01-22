IGP Commits Support For Special Children's Sports Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A four-member delegation, led by Pakistan Blind Sports Association President Waqas and Punjab Blind Sports Association President Usman Saeed, met with IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.
The meeting extensively discussed the engagement of special children in sports activities and the importance of fostering their participation, said a news release on Monday.
The delegation conveyed to IGP Sindh their association's plan to conduct sports events for special children in Karachi in the near future, seeking support and encouragement.
In response to the delegation's request, IGP Sindh pledged his full support and the Sindh Police's assistance in organizing sports activities for special children.
He commended the association for their dedicated efforts and empathetic approach towards the well-being of special children.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display47 seconds ago
-
DCs told to act against polling staff absent from duties53 seconds ago
-
Punjab ombudsman provides relief of Rs55.4mln to 40 applicants57 seconds ago
-
Centre enrolls 250,000 job seekers, 55,000 employers59 seconds ago
-
Poliovirus found in environmental samples1 minute ago
-
PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims1 minute ago
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment11 minutes ago
-
IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System11 minutes ago
-
Book on local govts launched11 minutes ago
-
Phase 3 of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' program underway11 minutes ago
-
Special permits issued to foreign media for elections 2024 coverage11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Quetta City App11 minutes ago