IHC Extends Stay Order Against Land Acquisition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its stay order against acquiring of land from residents of Sihala for Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The court summoned the representative of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and DHA on next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter. The court remarked that only the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGHA) and CDA could acquire the land in light of the directives of Supreme Court.

The court questioned that under what law the DHA had acquired land directly from the residents. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 12.

It may be mentioned here that two widows had challenged the notification regarding acquiring of land by the DHA. The land acquisition collector had issued the notification for acquiring of 188 kanal land on Sihala for DHA. The court had suspended the notification and sought comments from the respondents.

More Stories From Pakistan

