IHC Seeks Federation's Report In Audio Leak Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the Federation within one month in a case pertaining to the audio leaks

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the audio leaks case, also asked the government to tell that how the electronic surveillance was being conducted and who was responsible for it.

He remarked that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had informed the court that it had not permitted anybody for electronic surveillance.

Justice Babar Sattar said the audios of talks at the Prime Minister Office, and those of judges and the family of a former Chief Justice of Pakistan were leaked.

It was a "terrible" practice, which was being pursued without taking the state into confidence, he added.

The single member bench of Justice Babar Sattar was hearing identical cases filed by Najam Saqib, the son of former CJP Saqib Nisar, against the summon of the parliamentary committee and Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's wife, against her summon by the Federal Investigation Agency about audio leaks matters.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Raza Rabbani submitted his report regarding the five questions raised by the court. He said that the matter should be sent to the parliamentary body again as its orders were suspended with the dissolution of the assemblies.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan said that the audiotapes mentioned in the petitions had not been investigated so far.

He said the parliamentary committee should have not taken up the matter as the audiotapes of an individual had no connection with the National Assembly. However, let it be clarified that who had recorded these audios, he added.

The AGP said that the petition of Najam Saqib had become ineffective with the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

