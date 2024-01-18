Illustrious Saraiki Singer Arif Khan Laid To Rest
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Illustrious Saraiki singer Arif Khan Babar who died on Wednesday night at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), was laid to rest at Hassan Parwana graveyard here on Thursday.
He was over 60. The deceased singer was a chronic cardiac patient and had suffered a heart attack three days ago and breathed his last at the health facility where he was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.
Babar's brother-in-law, Tanvir Awan, told this news agency that the heart ailment was running in the deceased family and his younger brother and a sister also died of cardiac complications.
He informed that doctors had advised him heart bypass, but the singer was reluctant to undergo surgery adding that after the successful surgery of his elder brother, Barbar was ready for it and his surgery was planned in the coming two months. Tanvir maintained that he was returning from Lahore last night when he was conveyed about the singer's deteriorating condition.
The funeral prayer was held at Hassan Parwana mosque which was attended by a large number of people. Among others known musicians Ustad Sagheer, Former Director Programmes Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik, Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani, Director Sahiwal Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, M. Zahid Iqbal senior journalists, Shaukat Ishfaq, Nasir Sheikh, Zahoor Dharija, Rafiq Qureshi, Ali Qureshi, Shahid Qureshi, musicians, artistes and music lover attended the funeral.
He is survived by a wife and five daughters. The singer sang songs in urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki and had been associated with the music industry for over three decades.
He participated in several programmes of Radio Pakistan Multan and performed in different parts of the world. Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, Chairman Arts Council BoM president, Amir Naseem Sheikg, Dr Anwar Ahmed, Rahat Bano Multanikr and others condoled the death of Arif Khan.
APP/mjk
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP directs personnel to ensure public safety8 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies, LPG decanting shops sealed8 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals8 minutes ago
-
Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct8 minutes ago
-
DC checks fare charged from passengers at general bus stand8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Estonia envoys in UK discuss trade, public diplomacy9 minutes ago
-
Paper factory's boiler sealed9 minutes ago
-
AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas9 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover 21300 ltr NCP diesel9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia9 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to continue over plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD9 minutes ago
-
Five-member dacoit gang busted9 minutes ago