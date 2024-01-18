Illustrious Saraiki singer Arif Khan laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Illustrious Saraiki singer Arif Khan Babar who died on Wednesday�night at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), was laid to rest at Hassan Parwana graveyard here on Thursday.

He was over 60. The deceased singer was a chronic cardiac�patient and had suffered a heart attack three days ago and breathed his last at the health facility where he was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.

Babar's brother-in-law, Tanvir Awan, told this news agency that the heart ailment was running in the deceased family and his younger brother and a sister also died of cardiac complications.

He informed that doctors had advised him heart bypass, but the singer was reluctant to undergo surgery adding that after the successful surgery of his elder brother, Barbar was ready for it and his surgery was planned in the coming two months.�Tanvir maintained�that he was returning from Lahore last night when he was conveyed about the singer's deteriorating condition.

The funeral prayer was held at Hassan Parwana mosque which was attended by a large number of people. Among others known musicians Ustad Sagheer,�Former Director Programmes�Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik,� Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani, Director Sahiwal Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, M. Zahid Iqbal� senior journalists, Shaukat Ishfaq, Nasir Sheikh, Zahoor Dharija, Rafiq Qureshi, Ali Qureshi, Shahid Qureshi,� musicians, artistes and music lover attended the funeral.� � � � � �� He is survived by a wife and five daughters. The singer sang songs in urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki and had been associated with the music industry for over three decades.

He participated�in several programmes�of Radio Pakistan�Multan and performed in different parts of the world. Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, Chairman Arts Council BoM president, Amir Naseem Sheikg, Dr Anwar Ahmed, Rahat Bano Multanikr and others condoled the death�of Arif Khan.