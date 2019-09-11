UrduPoint.com
Imam Hussain's Sacrifice Teaches Us Not To Bow Before Tyranny: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:16 PM

Imam Hussain's sacrifice teaches us not to bow before tyranny: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (R.A.) teaches us not to bow before tyrants and oppressors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (R.A.) teaches us not to bow before tyrants and oppressors.

Talking to media during his visit to the Ashura procession, Imran Ismail said that Imam Hussain set an example by sacrificing his life on the path of islam, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Governor said that today our Kashmiri brethren are struggling for their freedom and are sacrificing their lives. He vowed that Pakistani nation would continue to support the Kashmiris' for their right to self-determination until the last drop of their blood.

Responding to a query, the Governor said that law enforcement agencies deserved to be credited for the restoration of peace in the country, particularly the metropolis.

