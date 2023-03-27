UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Leaves For Islamabad To Appear Before Court In Seven Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2023 | 12:07 PM

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

The latest reports say that the PTI chief has to secure interim bail in seven cases registered against him under charges of terrorism.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his way to Islamabad to appear before the court today in seven cases registered against him under charges of vandalism.

The PTI Chief will seek bail in the said cases.

Unlike the last time appearance before the court, Imran Khan is appearing before the court along with his personal security.

However, the Islamabad administration imposed Section 144 and the police made it clear to the PTI leaders that the irrelevant persons would not be allowed entry into the courtroom where Imran Khan is due for his case.

The heavy police contingents were present there in and outside the judicial complex.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders and workers were booked under the charges of vandalism in the judicial complex in the Federal capital. The police said that the PTI workers used petrol bombs and pelted stones at them during the clashes.

