Imran Khan responsible for 'economic, political & constitutional crises': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said it was high time to save the youth from "Fitna" (mischief) of Imran Khan who was solely responsible for prevailing economic, political and constitutional crisis.

"We will save the country from Imran Khan, who is bent upon creating chaos and anarchy by misleading the youth," the minister said in a news statement while reacting to Imran Khan's remarks in an interaction with journalists.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had not only deceived the masses but also lied to them, but time had come for their emancipation from "evil like Imran Khan".

Marriyum said Imran Khan had promised to end corruption in 90 days and vowed to rectify the governance and economic situation within first 100 days of his government tenure. 10 million jobs and five million houses were also part of his promises to the nation before coming into power, she recalled, adding all proved to be word of his mouth, nothing substantial.

He also claimed that he would not only bring 200 economic experts into the country from abroad, but also take initiatives to attract $200 billion investment in Pakistan, but all of those promises were nothing but lies.

"Time for Imran Khan's deception and fraud is over now," the minister said while lashing out at the PTI chief's "facilitators who has been abetting him in his crimes".

"Whoever assisting Imran Khan in spreading chaos and anarchy is a criminal," Marriyum said, adding all those "terrorists" who threw petrol bombs on personnel of the Law Enforcement Agencies would be taken to the task.

She said Imran Khan "violated the Constitution on the whims of his facilitators who did not exist anymore". "Incompetent" Imran Khan dissolved his own governments in the provinces. His politics is crumbling and he had now become a past, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan would be disqualified for "his involvement in receiving foreign funding, stealing expensive wrist watch from Toshakhana and the parental issue of Tyrian White".

She said Imran Khan accused a foreign country for his ouster from power and then he had put all the blame on interim Chief Minster of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, who was now being blamed for unleashing violence, adding that Imran was doing this to deceive the masses.