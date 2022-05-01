Imran planned, ordered sloganeering, abuse in Masjid-e-Nabawi: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the sloganeering and abuse at Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) was all planned by Imran Khan and she witnessed the entire orchestration of this heinous act with her own eyes.

In a media briefing at the Press Information Department, Marriyum slammed Imran Khan for lying that he had nothing to do with it. Imran claimed to be an advocate of the Riyasat-e-Madina but he exported the filth of his dirty politics to the real Riyasat-e-Madina by inciting violence in the holy city, she said and added this was all an organized orchestrated activity.

The minister said regardless of who she was, Imran incited abuse and cussing on a woman inside Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW). But all that had now backfired.

She said she had witnessed it herself how it was being orchestrated and carried out like a meticulously planned activity where those individuals were signaling to each other who to abuse, who to harass, and coordinating slogan-chanting, at a place where even speaking in slightly loud voice was strictly prohibited by the Almighty.

Imran, she said, was blatantly lying that he had nothing to do with any of this. This was all planned by Imran, people were appointed in different sections of the mosque to incite slogan-chanting and abuse, she stressed.

The minister said that Imran roamed the world with his begging bowl for four years, but it was Shehbaz Sharif under whom Pakistan was now setting on a path of strategic partnership with KSA after this visit. In addition to a $ 3 billion augmentation in accounts, Miftah Ismail was still in KSA, working on fuel procurement negotiations, industrial zones, Pakistani Diaspora's rights, cultural and economic avenues.

Pakistan would now once again embark on a journey towards progress and development; it would pursue mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign countries on the principle of respect and equality; and now Pakistan would talk on the rights of the Kashmiris instead of trading it off to Kashmir like Imran, she remarked.

She said Imran was so upset over Farah Gogi's investigation because the tales of Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar's corruption and extortion were rooted in Bani Gala. Marriyum said in dozens of references based on hundreds of forged and fake documents waved around in press conferences were all smashed by courts and PTI was shown the door. Yet as shamelessly as Imran filed these fake cases, he continues to rant about them at press conferences even today with the same shamelessness, she said.

The minister said from propaganda press conferences at PID by Shehzad Akbar to special meetings with David Rose and false stories published in Daily Mail and imprisoning PML-N leaders in death-row cells over trumped-up charges, Imran tried everything he could to harass and persecute the opposition.

Imran even used public money to pursue his political victimization by paying Broadsheet which too said there was no proof of wrongdoing by Shehbaz Sharif or others in his family. Imran and his tout Shehzad Akbar even pushed the UK Government's National Crime Agency and provided them all the so-called proofs. However they were embarrassed there too after two years of exhaustive investigation the NCA said there was no proof of any money-laundering on Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and other members of the family accused by Imran.

However, at the very sight of being held accountable for the massive corruption his front-person Farah Gogi, he was jumping in his chair and claiming that she had done no wrong.

"Imran said Farah could not be implicated in a case of assets beyond means because she did not hold any public office. What public office did Maryam Nawaz hold that she was dragged through courts for 4 years over false accusations," she questioned.

She said Farah's assets jumped not by millions but by billions over the past 4 years because she was Imran and his wife's front-person for corruption in Punjab while Shehzad Akbar was the front-man in Central Government. She said the Asset Recovery Unit in the Prime Minister House was basically an Asset Making Unit for Imran. Where was Shehzad Akbar now, she asked.

Marriyum said Imran was the only Prime Minister who sold off gifts from foreign countries, in their own countries. Imran was the only Prime Minister who lowered the gift retention percentage from Toasha Khana to 20 percent to get those gifts and then raised it to 50 percent, she added. Imran then got this gifts from the money taken from Farah Gogi, who was making billions on his behest by taking bribes for appointment of every government official in Punjab, she said. And not just that Imran made money through sugar scandal, through flour scandal.

"The Prime Minister can only keep cars in their use only according to the law. But Imran took a BMW X5 on his way out, which was basically a car from the Prime Minister Office's pool for foreign delegations. Imran insisted that he wanted to keep this car, although he had made a hoopla, a fiasco, and an uproar over expensive cars in the Prime Minister's house. But when it came to his own luxury, he had no moral issues taking that car for himself. The price of this car when it was purchased in 2016 was Rs 30 million which was now Rs 60 million and if the bomb-proofing and bullet-proofing is factored in this car now costs around Rs 150 million (15 Crore).

After two months Imran sent a request in cabinet division that the car had developed some fault therefore it should be replaced with a V8. This is the truth behind the petty, shallow mindset of this man who accuses others of corruption while he was still trying to use public money for his car repairs even after being ousted from office," she lambasted.

The minister also told the media that instead of declaring and submitting a handgun gifted by another country's diplomat into the Tosha Khana, Imran smuggled that gun into Pakistan and kept it with himself. Imran is not just a thief of Tosha Khana but a thief by nature. These were just the tip of the iceberg that had emerged over just a couple of weeks.

She said Sunday's press conference was Imran's impulsive reaction of jealousy from Shehbaz Sharif after he saw the Guard of Honor being given to the new prime minister by the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Imran left no stone unturned to destroy Pakistan's ties with virtually every country in the world, she added.

Marriyum said the current government under Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to stop inflation from skyrocketing because of the conditions Imran signed with the IMF.

She said the state of load-shedding and the state of economy obliterated by Imran were an unexplainable mess. However, she assured that the government was doing everything to resolve this crisis.

In a matter of just 2.5 weeks Shehbaz Sharif managed to get the 27 power plants shut in this country by Imran and reduce the load-shedding; In a matter of just 2.5 weeks Shehbaz got the metro up and running and saved thousands of rupees every day of poor commuters; In a matter of just 2.5 weeks.

She said Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz would successfully bring down inflation from 16 percent under Imran. Marriyum said Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz creates more public welfare and infrastructure development projects, while he could not lay a single brick despite taking Rs 43,000 billion loans. She said Imran was petrified that what would he do if Shehbaz would create employment while he could only lie about 10 million jobs and 5 million homes.