Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq celebrations, a special football festival was held at Tank Stadium on Wednesday.

The thrilling football match was played between District Football Association (DFA) Tank and DFA Dera Ismail Khan which ended in a 3-3 draw.

However, in a goodwill gesture, the result was awarded in favour of Dera Ismail Khan.

Later, an impressive closing ceremony was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Yousaf Khan Jatoi as the chief guest, who distributed prizes among the players.

The spectators praised the District sports Office for the excellent arrangements and commended the players for their outstanding performances.

APP/akt