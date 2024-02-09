Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-47, Pishin-I by securing 21,714 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Kamal Uddin who bagged 18,989 votes.

Voters turn-out remained at 51.64 per cent.