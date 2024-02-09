Independent Gul Ibrahim Khan wins PK-11 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Gul Ibrahim Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-11 Upper Dir by securing 20,130 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Muhammad Ali who bagged 14,533 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 34.12 per cent.