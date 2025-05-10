Indian Media Shifts Tone After Pakistan’s Decisive Response
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Indian media, once full of aggressive rhetoric claiming it could "conquer Pakistan in hours," has now gone quiet following Pakistan’s strong response through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.
Just days ago, Indian news channels were making bold claims about capturing Karachi Port and overpowering the Pakistani military. However, after Pakistan's targeted strikes in Pathankot, Jammu, and Poonch, the tone has changed dramatically. Indian outlets are now criticising their own government and military leadership.
Once dominant voices of nationalism are now airing footage of destruction and public anger, reflecting a shift from confidence to concern.
According to a Reuters report, India’s stock market has lost a massive $83 billion, triggering alarm among foreign investors about the country’s economic stability.
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, there is a strong sense of national unity. People across the country are expressing full support for the armed forces, with chants of “Pak Army Zindabad” ringing out in towns and cities.
The unfolding situation has exposed a sharp contrast between India’s faltering narrative and Pakistan’s clear, coordinated response backed by national solidarity.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC review emergency preparations53 seconds ago
-
China-Pakistan ties ironclad: Victor Gao54 seconds ago
-
Train kills woman56 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Ali Shah congratulates Pakistan Army on successful operation58 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Cleanliness measures reviewed1 minute ago
-
Indian media shifts tone after Pakistan’s decisive response1 minute ago
-
Girl killed, four injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
CM’s emergency preparedness initiative trains over 50,000 volunteers across Punjab in 48 hours21 minutes ago
-
Pindites hail Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on enemy21 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital conducts emergency mock drill with Rescue 112221 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects rural health facilities21 minutes ago