Indian Media Shifts Tone After Pakistan's Decisive Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Indian media, once full of aggressive rhetoric claiming it could "conquer Pakistan in hours," has now gone quiet following Pakistan’s strong response through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Just days ago, Indian news channels were making bold claims about capturing Karachi Port and overpowering the Pakistani military. However, after Pakistan's targeted strikes in Pathankot, Jammu, and Poonch, the tone has changed dramatically. Indian outlets are now criticising their own government and military leadership.

Once dominant voices of nationalism are now airing footage of destruction and public anger, reflecting a shift from confidence to concern.

According to a Reuters report, India’s stock market has lost a massive $83 billion, triggering alarm among foreign investors about the country’s economic stability.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, there is a strong sense of national unity. People across the country are expressing full support for the armed forces, with chants of “Pak Army Zindabad” ringing out in towns and cities.

The unfolding situation has exposed a sharp contrast between India’s faltering narrative and Pakistan’s clear, coordinated response backed by national solidarity.

