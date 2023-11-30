Indian military involved in genocide of Kashmiris: Mushaal

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday said Indian military was involved in the genocide of Muslims in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday said Indian military was involved in the genocide of Muslims in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a seminar titled “Repression on minorities in India and atrocities in Kashmir,” she expressed

deep concern over the human rights violations in the held territory.

She said the people of the occupied valley could never be defeated through oppression and negative tactics like jailing their political leadership.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Friends of Kashmir International and Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George deplored that India had adopted the same policy in the occupied territory which Israel was following in Palestine.

He said that the main objective of the Bharatiya Janata Party government was to turn the majority of Muslims in the IIOJK into a minority but the Kashmiri people would foil all such nefarious designs.

The minister said that India was a so-called democracy where minorities were being mistreated and victimized by the majoritarian Hindu hardliners.

He said after the unfortunate Jaranwala incident, the Government of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the victims, but the Government of India never supported the victims of the atrocities of Hindutva brigade.

Other speakers, including former Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Danish Kumar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party Hasan Ibrahim, All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter leaders Muhammad Farooq Rahmani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Friends of Kashmir International Chairperson Ghazala Habib and Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed Lone, Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, former federal minister J Salik, Pakistani-American entrepreneur Abdul Hafeez Khan, anchor Harmeet Singh and analyst Waqar Hassan.

They said the Modi regime had usurped the rights of the minorities, especially the Muslims in the country.

Member Kashmir Council Senator Denash Kumar said that India had emerged as an extremist state where the minorities were facing prejudice, violence and oppression on a large scale.

He said the Modi government was adopting discriminatory policies against all minorities and India had now become a very dangerous country for the people disagreeing with its views.

He said it was written in the Indian Constitution that the state would treat all religions equally and tolerantly, but in reality, the land was being narrowed in every way for the minorities living there, who were rather being forced to leave their religion and become Hindus.

"How can Sikhs, living in India, forget the Operation Blue Star when thousands of Sikhs were killed as a result of state terrorism," he added.

Hasan Ibrahim and Farooq Rehmani, in their speeches said after 5th August 2019, the Modi government had accelerated the repression and tyranny in the occupied territory and now Kashmiris were being completely pushed towards the wall.