UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrests More Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Indian police arrests more Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian police arrested four youth in southern districts of Islamabad and Pulwama in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) early on Friday.

The police arrested three youth identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Aajaz Ahmed Sofi during house raid in residents of Arwani and Gund Chahal areas of Islamabad district.

The police took into custody another youth, Tawfeeq Ahmed Butt, from Mongahama in Tral area of Pulwama district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

The police had also arrested five youth during house raids in Gundipora and Warihama areas of Badgam district, the other day.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Ahmed Butt Media From

Recent Stories

Turkish President to address joint session of parl ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

10 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

10 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.