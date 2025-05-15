Jehangir Khan Tareen, said that India, intoxicated by its power, launched an attack on Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Jehangir Khan Tareen, said that India, intoxicated by its power, launched an attack on Pakistan,

but the Pakistani armed forces responded in a way that India will remember for centuries.

He said there was no precedent in the world where baseless allegations are followed by military aggression

against another country.

Speaking to the media during his visit to MTBC, Jahangir Tareen condemned India's destruction of mosques

and the killing of innocent civilians.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, and its pilots, saying that Pakistan had exposed

India’s true face to the entire world — a remarkable achievement.

He saluted the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces who forced a much larger enemy to its knees

within hours, and said the valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force have written an unforgettable chapter of courage.

The entire nation stands in admiration and gratitude, said a press release issued on Thursday.