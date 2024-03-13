Industrialists express concerns on soaring electricity prices, call for IT Parks in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Southern Punjab Chambers Alliance Wednesday expressed reservations over the adverse effects of increasing electricity prices on industrial sectors.

During the first meeting of the Southern Punjab Chambers Alliance, held in Multan, representatives from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, and Vehari Chambers of Commerce and Industry participated and voiced their concerns.

President of the Southern Punjab Chambers Alliance, Rashid Iqbal, addressed the maiden assembly, stressing the severe pressure faced by the industrial sector.

He deemed the increase in electricity prices unbearable, especially for industries already under strain.

Criticizing the recent imposition of SROs on point of sales, they demanded immediate revocation to foster industrial growth in Southern Punjab.

The alliance also called for the establishment of new industrial estates, IT parks, and improved government services to alleviate losses.

The Chambers’ Alliance criticized the withdrawal of subsidies on the textile sector, labeling it an inappropriate measure.

They also highlighted the burdensome fixed tariff on seasonal industries, threatening the closure of many businesses. Recent Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs), including 1525-D(1)/2023, 1842(1)/2023, and 28(1)/2024, are expected to severely impact large retail stores while jeopardizing the operation of smaller ones which are lacking IT facilities.

Apart from this, concerns were raised regarding the appointment of 14 secretaries in various departments of the South Punjab Secretariat, with the industry department neglected so far. The appointment of an additional secretary for industry was strongly urged in the meeting. It was proposed to base the Punjab Infrastructure Development cess on the weight of goods rather than the price value and ensure the provision of cheap loans for the revival of SMEs.

The industrialists’ alliance also stressed for the immediate privatization of government departments facing losses to streamline operations and reduce government size to cut expenses.

President MCCI Mr. Rashid Iqbal urged for the control of escalating rates of EOBI and Social Security contributions.

The industrialist assembly also suggested the urgent tabling of the Thalassemia Test Law in the Punjab Assembly to combat the deadly disease effectively. Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Khan, President of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, stressed the need to remove obstacles hindering the establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and initiation of the sale of plots. Additionally, it was proposed to abolish NHA NOC charges for the plots, as they are exorbitant.

The industrialists demanded of measures for promotion of tourism in south Punjab.

The establishment of dry ports and labor colonies in Bahawalpur was deemed imperative. Immediate restoration of flight operations at Bahawalpur Airport and allocation of reservation quotas for Bahawalpur's business community on all trains were also demanded in the meeting. Mr. Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas , President of the DG Khan Chamber of Commerce, and Chaudhry Muhammad Ansar, President of the Jhang Chamber of Commerce, also addressed the assembly, advocating for initiatives to save industries from closure and proposing joint relief measures for the business community.

Representatives from all chambers also decided to submit their budget recommendations to the government and take collective action for the relief of the business community. Mr. Khawaja Sahil Tufail, Convener Taxation Sub-committee of the Multan Chamber, Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary-General of the Multan Chamber, Syed Abeer Haider, Secretary-General of the Bahawalpur Chamber, and Adnan Khan, Secretary-General of the Khanewal Chamber, also joined the meeting.