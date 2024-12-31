Intermediate Annual Exams 2025 Schedule Announced:
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) announced the schedule for the Intermediate first Annual Exams 2025.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, online admission forms with single fee would be available from January 01, 2025 and last date for submission forms without late fee was January 24, 2025.
Online admission forms with double fees would available from January 25, 2025 and last date of submission of forms was February 03, 2025. Admission forms with triple fees would be available from February 04, 2025 and last date was February 12, 2025.
The exams were set to commence on April 22, 2025, a spokesman of Education board said.
Candidates could get further information and could download forms from the Board's official website: www.bisesargodha.edu.pk, he added.
