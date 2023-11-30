Open Menu

International Committee Of Red Cross Celebrates 'International Day Of Persons With Disabilities'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized an "Inclusive Education Gala" at the University of Peshawar in observance of the 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'.

Individuals with physical disabilities from various educational institutions actively took part in the event, and organizations focused on disabilities set up stalls to exhibit their initiatives and accomplishments.

The Head of Delegation for the ICRC in Pakistan, Nicolas Lambert, reaffirmed the ICRC's commitment to making a positive and lasting impact in the realm of physical rehabilitation for individuals with physical disabilities.

In 2023, the ICRC Physical Rehabilitation Program intensified its dedication to providing increased support, underscoring its focus on enhancing accessibility, education, training, and social inclusion for people with disabilities in Pakistan.

The ICRC not only concentrates on physical rehabilitation but actively champions social inclusion initiatives.

The ultimate objective of the "Inclusive Education Gala" is to empower individuals with disabilities to realize their full potential and contribute to a society that is more inclusive and equitable.

The ICRC envisions a future where inclusivity is championed, diversity is celebrated, and environments are established to promote the well-being and empowerment of all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

During the event team from Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged Districts also participated and demonstrated the life-saving tricks to the exhibition audience.

While the team also disseminated awareness on 'Risk awareness and safer behaviour'.

In the closing ceremony, gifts and prizes were distributed among the participants of the event.

