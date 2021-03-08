International Women Day celebrated in Faisalabad

International Women Day was observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest and various institutes organized seminars, functions and walks to mark the day on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :International Women Day was observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest and various institutes organized seminars, functions and walks to mark the day on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on "Women in Leadership, achieving an equal future in Covid-19 world" at GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), MPA Firdous Rai said that women played an active role at front-line to fight against the challenges of COVID-19, and their "marvelous contribution" during corona pandemic cannot be forgotten.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq said she saluted the courage and success of all brave women who contributed for the betterment and progress of the country.

She also addressed a function on "Choose to Challenge" at The University of Faisalabad and said that women's role was imperative for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.

She urged the students to concentrate on their studies and play active role for the national progress during their practical life.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a walk and a seminar to mark International Women Day which were addressed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He said appreciated the initiatives taken by the government to address women's issues including violence, inheritance and their welfare. " UAF is making all-out efforts to provide modern facilities to women students", he added.

Faculty of food Nutrition and Homes Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Samina Haq, In-charge Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Benish Sarwar, Dr Sadaf Iqbal, Alivana Haseeb, Adeela Manzoor, Sana Arif, Saba Hassan, Quratul Ain, Anum Asghar, Hira Iftikhar, and others also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali also addressed a function arranged at Parveen Shakir Complex to mark International Women's Day and said that government has taken tangible steps to restore confidence and improve socio-economic position of women. He lauded that women were eagerly joining all fields of life to play their dynamic role for national progress and prosperity.

Later, he gave commendation certificates to women who played active role during corona pandemic and saved precious lives of people.

A ceremony was also arranged at Darul Aman to mark International Women's Day.

Incharge Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan addressed the function and said that International Women day is celebrated globally to recognize social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Dr Humera Arshad, Zobia Ansar, Psychologist Jawahra Ihsan Warden Irum Mushtaq and a large number of women from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Likewise, women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami also arranged a walk under the theme of "Strong Family, Safe Woman and Stable Society" to mark International Women Day.

District Nazima JI Fozia Mahboob led the walk which started from al-Markaz Islami Chiniot Bazaar.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights' Center for Women (BBHRCW) also arranged a seminar to mark the International Women's Day where Deputy District Officer (DDO) Population Welfare Tayyebah Azam addressed the participants and said that women were being given "equal opportunities" for progress in the country,saying it reflected government's commitment towards progress of women at all levels.

Manager BBHRCW Kanwal Shehzadi, Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra, mother of MPA Shakeel Shahid and other women were also present on the occasion.