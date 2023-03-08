Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan organised a Women's Day Carnival on the occasion of World's Women Day at Bilwal stadium, Hamdard Public School here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan organised a Women's Day Carnival on the occasion of World's Women Day at Bilwal stadium, Hamdard Public school here on Wednesday.

Different colorful activities were organized for the women staff members of Hamdard group including cricket matches, badminton, balloon shooting, arm wrestling, tug of war, carrom, camel riding, dart game and volleyball matches.

President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Ms. Sadia Rashid graced the event as chief guest along with Dr. Ahsana Dar - Dean Faculty of Eastern Medicine, Hamdard University while Prof. Malahat Kaleem Sherwani Director Bait al-Hikmah, faculty members Prof Dr Shamim Akhter dean faculty of Pharmacy, M.

S. Kausar coordinator to Vice Chancellor HU and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Praising the performance of women athletes, Ms. Sadia Rashid remarked that in islam, women are endowed with all the fundamental rights that are not granted to them in any other society.

In the Hamdard Premier League Women's Day Special, Cricket teams of Hamdard Public School, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan, Hamdard University staff and Hamdard University students played friendly matches. Hamdard University students won the tournament and Hamdard Public School stood runner-up.

President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Ms. Sadia Rashid distributed the trophies amongst the players.