Iqbal Introduced Dimensions Of Hope For Sub-continent's Muslims: CEO RWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rana Sajid Safdar stated that the poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal not only provided the Muslims of the Subcontinent with a national identity but also introduced new dimensions of thought and hope.

In a message on Iqbal Day, the CEO said that his foresight and wisdom envisioned a free and independent country. "Iqbal's poetry and philosophy teach that If we want to progress, we must work hard and perseverance a part of our lives", he added.

He said that RWMC was working according to Iqbal's dream for clean, green and developed Pakistan and practically to keep Iqbal's philosophy alive. "Let us, on this Iqbal Day, pledge that we will play our role for the betterment of our city and country with hard work, honesty and sincerity, to give Pakistan a bright and prosperous future", he remarked.

The CEO said that no nation could survive without hope which Iqbal also taught through his poetry and other literary works. He said that high resilience, commitment and hope were a must for a nation to achieve the set goals.

More Stories From Pakistan