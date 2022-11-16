Islam is religion of love & peace: CJ Sharia Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of the Federal Sharia Court, Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar has said that islam is the religion of tolerance, peace, and humanity.

He was addressing as Chief Guest at an international seminar on religious tolerance held at Allama Iqbal Open University the other day.

He said that all the prophets have taught love, tolerance, forgiveness, and justice. Our constitution has given the right to religious freedom to minorities and people of all religions living here in Pakistan.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar further said that intolerance is far from Islam and far from the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the rights of minorities are the responsibility of our state, and all the democratic and government institutions need to take care of minorities.

This seminar was jointly organized by the AIOU's Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, board of Bright Future society, and Implementation Minority Rights Forum, Pakistan. Dean, Faculty of Arabic, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Director General, IRI, IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, Director, Christian Study Center, Rawalpindi, Rt. Rev. Bishop Samuel Azariah, Founder of Grace Churches International, Dr. Yousaf Nadeem, Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Shams ur Rahman, Dr. Muhammad Akram, and Dr. Ayesha Quratul-Ain were among the speakers.

The speakers stressed the need to promote tolerance, forgiveness, love and brotherhood, inter-faith harmony, and national unity and said that the promotion of peace and tolerance in Pakistan is the guarantee of a peaceful future for our generations.

Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said that we have completely forgotten the most important lesson of diversity. He said that despite the natural differences, the Holy Quran orders Muslims to stay united instead of dividing.

He added that Allama Iqbal Open University had recently organized an international conference on interfaith harmony.

He said that AIOU has also established the Department of Interfaith Studies, which is offering a BS program in interfaith studies, while we are about to start MPhil and Ph.D. programs soon.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq said that we need to establish an atmosphere of tolerance and brotherhood.

He congratulated Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on organizing different events for the promotion of religious harmony.

Samuel Azariah, Dr. Yousuf Nadeem Bhinder, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman, and Dr. Muhammad Akram also stressed the need for tolerance, peace, and brotherhood.