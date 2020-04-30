The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday upheld the stay order against the reappointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) official Humayun Akhtar as Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and directed the Federation to submit its reply till the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday upheld the stay order against the reappointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) official Humayun Akhtar as Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and directed the Federation to submit its reply till the next hearing.

The case was heard by the single member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani.

Counsel Adil Aziz Qazi appeared before the court on behalf of petitioner Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

The court expressed reservations over no response from the government in the matter and issued notice again seeking reply from the government earlier to next hearing.

Later the hearing was adjourned till September.