UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Govt's Reply Over Reappointment Of CMO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks govt's reply over reappointment of CMO

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday upheld the stay order against the reappointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) official Humayun Akhtar as Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and directed the Federation to submit its reply till the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday upheld the stay order against the reappointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) official Humayun Akhtar as Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and directed the Federation to submit its reply till the next hearing.

The case was heard by the single member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani.

Counsel Adil Aziz Qazi appeared before the court on behalf of petitioner Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

The court expressed reservations over no response from the government in the matter and issued notice again seeking reply from the government earlier to next hearing.

Later the hearing was adjourned till September.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad September Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s aviation sector teams up to help over 37 ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

41 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

1 hour ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

1 hour ago

Normandy Four Ministers Agree Contact Group Should ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Slams Some Regions' Decisions to Eas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.