Islamabad Police Nab 303 Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday said that Islamabad Police engaged in running the special movement "Nasha Ab Nahe" to rid the federal capital of drugs and protect the youth from the menace of drug addiction
In this connection, Islamabad Police teams conducted extensive crackdown in different areas of the city, and arrested 303 drug peddlers.
Police teams also recovered 17 kilograms of ice, 80 kilograms of heroin, 44 kilograms of Hashish, and 1,836 liters of alcohol from their possession.
The accused were involved in drug trafficking in various parts of the city, and 293 cases have also been registered against them in different police stations.
In order to ensure public awareness and a robust crackdown against drug dealers, the Islamabad Police had also continued its awareness campaign through various social media channels.
In this regard, 797 awareness posts have been published, with over 1.2 million citizens expressing their appreciation and support for this initiative by the Islamabad Police.
The IG said that Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operation on daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from this city. He emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. He assured that no element would be allowed to endanger the lives of the youth.
The IG urged the citizens to play their active role in this mission by reporting any such activities in their areas.
The emergency helpline "Pukar-15”, or via "ICT-15" app, we can eradicate the menace of drugs from our society through collective efforts to save our youth.
