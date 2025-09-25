ITP tightens noose on illegal drivers with new enforcement rules effective Oct 1, DIG says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) DIG Traffic Police Islamabad Muhammad Haroon announced on Thursday that effective October 1, all violations involving unlicensed or underage drivers and those carrying invalid or forged documents will be met with strict and uncompromising enforcement under a zero-tolerance policy.

During an exclusive dialogue with a prominent local news channel, the DIG unequivocally asserted that any individuals apprehended breaching the statute will be subjected to immediate arrest and rigorous prosecution.

He emphasized that violations of traffic regulations will no longer be tolerated, underscoring the administration’s commitment to uphold the rule of law with utmost severity.

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police has issued a stern directive to the Traffic Police to enforce the mandate with unwavering diligence and precision, adding that the order mandates uncompromising adherence to all regulatory provisions, ensuring that errant motorists face stringent consequences without exception.

He further said this crackdown forms part of a comprehensive strategy to restore order and discipline on Islamabad’s roads, with the authorities resolute in dismantling unlawful practices.

The deployment of enhanced surveillance and enforcement mechanisms underscores the administration’s zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violations, reinforcing public safety imperatives, he added.

He stated that all facilitation centers will operate round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted services. Furthermore, he admonished all citizens to carry their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and valid driving licenses at all times while operating vehicles, emphasizing compliance with legal requirements.

He stressed that parents must take full responsibility for ensuring that underage children do not operate motor vehicles, underscoring the legal and safety implications of such violations.

He warned that under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), FIRs will be registered against any individuals found violating traffic laws, particularly those driving recklessly or without valid licenses.