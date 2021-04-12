UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Visits Shah Allah Ditta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Monday visited the historical site located in suburbs of capital Shah Allah Ditta and admired the scenic views of the area.

Talking to media, he said that Japan deems Pakistan as a safe country adding that Japan has eased travel restrictions on Pakistan.

Japanese businessmen and religious tourists would be facilitated if they wanted to travel to Pakistan, adding, Japanese businessmen and investors would be interested in several investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said that Japan would also strengthen its bilateral trade relationship with Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

