Jashan-e-Baharan To Be Held From March 21
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Jashan-e-Baharan will be celebrated from the 21st to the 23rd of March at Farid Park Commercial Area Bahawalpur.
A meeting in this regard was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumera Rabani held in the DC office committee room to review the arrangements.
Deputy Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Abid Yasin, Deputy Director Colleges Tasleem Alam, Chief Executive Officer education Muhammad Akram, Assistant Director Agriculture Dr. Ashfaq, DFO Officer Sher Bagh Bahawalpur, and officers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani stated that the Jashan-e-Baharan event should be organized in a magnificent manner. All arrangements should be completed on time in this regard.
It was informed in the meeting that a flower show will be organized during the Jashan-e-Baharan, where schools, colleges, parks, and PHA will set up stalls of flowers.
Different types of crops will be presented in the stall by the Agriculture and Research Department, and stalls of Sher Bagh Bahawalpur will feature stuffed dead birds and animals.
