Jashn-e-Azadi celebrated in Faisalabad with full zeal, zest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with full national zeal and zest throughout the Faisalabad district on Friday.

In this connection, local administration as well as other departments made all-out efforts to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi. They also arranged flag hoisting ceremonies, seminars, rallies and cake cutting functions to mark the Independence Day.

The day dawned with special prayers in main mosques of the city after Fajr prayer for prosperity of the nation and progress of the country.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed souls of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Various social, political and trade organizations arranged a number of events to highlight the importance of independence.

The markets and streets were decorated with buntings and national flags. Banners/steamers were also displayed at important roads and intersections pertaining to the slogans on patriotism.

The police and district administration made stringent security arrangements.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Complex where Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib along with MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MPAs Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rai and Shakeel Shahid hoisted the national flag while Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.

'Azadi' siren was also blown at 8:58 a.m. after which one minute silence was observed. The parliamentarians and officers presented national anthem along with other participants while active contingents of police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) presented salute and March Past. Students of various schools presented 'Milli Naghmas' and special prayers were offered for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

In the end sweets were also distributed among the participants.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also visited Allied Hospital and distributed sweets, fruits and meal among the patients. They also cut a cake in the hospital.

Similarly, deputy commissioner along with parliamentarians also cut a cake at Jinnah Garden and planted sapling there.

A cake was also cut at Parveen Shakir Auditorium in which deputy commissioner's wife along with MPA Firdous Rai and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Afifa Sajia and other women participated.

ADCF also went to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and participated in a cake cutting ceremony under the arrangements of Heart Saver Foundation and Social Services Unit of the FIC.

The ADCF also went in different wards and greeted the patients of Independence Day. She also prayed for their early recovery.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at sessions courts premises where District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rana Masood Akhtar hoisted the national flag.

District Bar Association also arranged a function where President DBA Chaudhry Shehzad Bashir Cheema cut a cake to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organized flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarter where FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shafiqul Hassan hoisted the national flag and planted a sapling.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad also hoisted national flag in a ceremony at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi and distributed gifts among patients.

A similar function was also arranged at Tehsil Tandlianwala where Assistant Commissioner Usama Sharoon hoisted national flag.

Lyallpur Warriors' Organizations arranged flag hoisting ceremony at Central Park Wapda City where former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (Retired) Muhammad Zaka Ullah hoisted the national flag and released pigeons in the air to mark the Independence Day.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also arranged a ceremony where UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf hoisted national flag to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi.

Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) held flag hoisting ceremony where university vice chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq hoisted the national flag and planted saplings in university lawn to mark Youm-e-Azadi.

In Jaranwala Municipal Committee, MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer hoisted national flag and cut a cake besides planting sapling.

Provincial Minister/incharge CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema along with DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal also hoisted the national flag in Central Jail and presented national anthem along with jail warders besides planting saplings.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib along with Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar also hoisted national flag at Children Hospital and distributed gifts among admitted patients to mark the Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor GC University Faisalabad Prof Dr Shahid Kamal hoisted national flag during a simple ceremony in the university and planted saplings in university lawn.

Former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees along with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam Khan hoisted national flag at FCCI complex and cut cake in addition to planting saplings.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad also arranged flag hoisting ceremony where BISE Chairperson Prof Dr. Tayyabah Shaheen hoisted the national flag and planted sapling whereas Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) arranged cake cutting ceremony at Faisalabad Arts Council to mark the Independence Day.

Similarly, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry laid floral wreaths and bouquets at Yadgar-e-Shuhada near General Bus Stand.

Qasmia school Faisalabad arranged flag hoisting ceremony to mark 73rd Youm-e-Azadi.

The similar functions were also arranged by various trade organizations, social, religious and political parties at different points in Faisalabad district and expressed their views while celebrating Independence Day.

The speakers in these functions and ceremonies expressed their commitment that all-out efforts would be made to put the country on path of rapid development and no stone would be left unturned for prosperity of Pakistan.

At the night, the public and private buildings were also illuminated tastefully to celebrate Independence Day.