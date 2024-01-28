Journalist Zulif Peerzado passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Senior journalist and the Deputy Editor of the Sindhi newspaper daily Awami Awaz, Zulif Peerzado passed away here on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 60.

Imam Bux popularly known as Zulif Peerzado has a vast journalistic experience of 35 years and he has remained affiliated with different Sindhi dailies including Daily Sindh Hyderabad, daily Pukkar Sukkur, daily Khabroon Karachi and other media organizations.

His association with daily Awami Awazi spanned 25 years.

The body of the deceased journalist was sent to Larkana where he will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in village Balhreji near Dokri town later in the evening.