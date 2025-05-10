Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Pays Tribute To Pakistan Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan armed forces for their recent successful operation against India and resolute defense of the nation.
In a statement on Saturday, the minister said, "I congratulate the Armed Forces of Pakistan on this victory over India."
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry commended the military’s strength and strategic prowess.
He highlighted the nation’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation has demonstrated unity and resolve during the war with India,” he noted, crediting the government’s firm stance and the armed forces’ operational excellence for the successful outcome.
Chaudhry lauded the Pakistani forces, saying, "Our valiant falcons have shattered the enemy's arrogance. This victory proves our unwavering capability to defend our homeland."
Addressing recent tensions, he remarked, "India has received a befitting response. Pakistan desires peace, but we will never compromise on our defense."
The federal minister emphasized that the country's peace-first approach remains unchanged, yet its sovereignty and security are non-negotiable.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel9 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week9 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed19 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered19 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops19 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14429 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts29 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif38 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms39 minutes ago