Junaid Anwar Chaudhry pays tribute to Pakistan armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan armed forces for their recent successful operation against India and resolute defense of the nation.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister said, "I congratulate the Armed Forces of Pakistan on this victory over India."

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry commended the military’s strength and strategic prowess.

He highlighted the nation’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation has demonstrated unity and resolve during the war with India,” he noted, crediting the government’s firm stance and the armed forces’ operational excellence for the successful outcome.

Chaudhry lauded the Pakistani forces, saying, "Our valiant falcons have shattered the enemy's arrogance. This victory proves our unwavering capability to defend our homeland."

Addressing recent tensions, he remarked, "India has received a befitting response. Pakistan desires peace, but we will never compromise on our defense."

The federal minister emphasized that the country's peace-first approach remains unchanged, yet its sovereignty and security are non-negotiable.