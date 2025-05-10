Open Menu

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Pays Tribute To Pakistan Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry pays tribute to Pakistan armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan armed forces for their recent successful operation against India and resolute defense of the nation.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister said, "I congratulate the Armed Forces of Pakistan on this victory over India."

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry commended the military’s strength and strategic prowess.

He highlighted the nation’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation has demonstrated unity and resolve during the war with India,” he noted, crediting the government’s firm stance and the armed forces’ operational excellence for the successful outcome.

Chaudhry lauded the Pakistani forces, saying, "Our valiant falcons have shattered the enemy's arrogance. This victory proves our unwavering capability to defend our homeland."

Addressing recent tensions, he remarked, "India has received a befitting response. Pakistan desires peace, but we will never compromise on our defense."

The federal minister emphasized that the country's peace-first approach remains unchanged, yet its sovereignty and security are non-negotiable.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

16 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

36 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan