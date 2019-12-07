Students of the Havelian Saturday paid rich tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed, ex-Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 3rd anniversary at the village Kag where the PIA plane was crashed three years ago

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Students of the Havelian Saturday paid rich tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed, ex-Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 3rd anniversary at the village Kag where the PIA plane was crashed three years ago.

Hundreds of the students of public and private schools of the area gathered at the place where PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop crashed in which 47 passengers including Junaid Jamshed lost their lives. The students paid rich tribute to the late religious scholar and former renowned singer on his second death anniversary.

The students laid flowers at the accident place, gathered the remains of the crashed plane and stayed there for some time.

Junaid Jamshed died on 7th December in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad from Chitral three years back on a PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane, operating flight PK-661, which was crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on board.

District administration Abbottabad also organized a ceremony at the place of plane crash where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan also laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls in the PIA plane crash.

He also announced to construct a carpeted road at the place of accident and a Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the AC also directed TMA Havelian to take immediate measures.

The PIA plane took off from Chitral around 3:50 pm and crashed at 4:42 pm local time in the area of Havelian about 125 km north of Islamabad.

In the 90s Junaid Jamshed and his band got the fame through his heartwarming the national song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and other songs, 'Tum Mil Gaye', 'Sanwali Saloni', and 'Woh Kaun Thee'.

The late singer turned to religious scholar Junaid Jamshed services both in the music industry and as a preacher was remembered admirably.

Junaid was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2007. He has sung a number of Naats, Hamds and has been traveling in many parts of the world spreading the message of islam.