UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junaid Jamshed's 3rd Death Anniversary Observed In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Junaid Jamshed's 3rd death anniversary observed in Havelian

Students of the Havelian Saturday paid rich tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed, ex-Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 3rd anniversary at the village Kag where the PIA plane was crashed three years ago

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Students of the Havelian Saturday paid rich tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed, ex-Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usama Waraich and other martyrs on their 3rd anniversary at the village Kag where the PIA plane was crashed three years ago.

Hundreds of the students of public and private schools of the area gathered at the place where PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop crashed in which 47 passengers including Junaid Jamshed lost their lives. The students paid rich tribute to the late religious scholar and former renowned singer on his second death anniversary.

The students laid flowers at the accident place, gathered the remains of the crashed plane and stayed there for some time.

Junaid Jamshed died on 7th December in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad from Chitral three years back on a PIA aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane, operating flight PK-661, which was crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on board.

District administration Abbottabad also organized a ceremony at the place of plane crash where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan also laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls in the PIA plane crash.

He also announced to construct a carpeted road at the place of accident and a Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the AC also directed TMA Havelian to take immediate measures.

The PIA plane took off from Chitral around 3:50 pm and crashed at 4:42 pm local time in the area of Havelian about 125 km north of Islamabad.

In the 90s Junaid Jamshed and his band got the fame through his heartwarming the national song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and other songs, 'Tum Mil Gaye', 'Sanwali Saloni', and 'Woh Kaun Thee'.

The late singer turned to religious scholar Junaid Jamshed services both in the music industry and as a preacher was remembered admirably.

Junaid was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2007. He has sung a number of Naats, Hamds and has been traveling in many parts of the world spreading the message of islam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Islamabad World Martyrs Shaheed Music Abbottabad Junaid Jamshed Road Died Chitral Jamshed Havelian December From Industry PIA

Recent Stories

Russia to Resume Gas Supplies Beneficial to Ukrain ..

43 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

48 seconds ago

Oxford University Press organizes teacher training ..

9 minutes ago

 16-player squad announced for upcoming tests mat ..

11 minutes ago

External Meddling in Libyan War Grows, New Types o ..

3 minutes ago

Ceremony held in connection with 37th inception da ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.