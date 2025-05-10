Kamal Congratulates Nation On Historic Success
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has congratulated the entire nation for their historic success, saying that the armed forces have made the nation proud by defeating the enemy.
In a statement issued here Saturday, the minister said, "The nation has come together as a united front, forgetting all internal differences and standing like a solid wall alongside its armed forces against the enemy. This unity has helped Pakistan earn a strong and respected position in the global community."
He added that the enemy's arrogance has been crushed and the pride of the nation restored through unmatched courage and determination.
"My heartfelt wish and prayer is that this unity remains permanent and unwavering," said Kamal.
The minister urged the public to remain extra vigilant and alert, stating, "Our enemy is cunning, deceptive, and reeling from defeat.
In its desperation following a historic failure and humiliation, it may not miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan. Therefore, it is imperative for the entire nation to remain watchful and united,” he stressed.
Praising the bravery and solidarity of both the people and the armed forces, he said, "The way the nation and Pakistan Army confronted the enemy with unparalleled courage and unity, we will ensure that no harm comes to our homeland in the future as well."
Minister Kamal also paid special tribute to healthcare workers, acknowledging their efforts during emergency situations. "I commend all federal and provincial health officers who took timely and effective measures under crisis conditions," he said.
