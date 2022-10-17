UrduPoint.com

Karachi, Multan Rejected Imran's Narrative: Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, said that the people of Multan and Karachi have rejected Imran Khan's narrative and both PTI chairman and vice chairman have been defeated by workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, said that the people of Multan and Karachi have rejected Imran Khan's narrative and both PTI chairman and vice chairman have been defeated by workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Sharjeel Memon while reacting to Imran Khan's news conference lamented political approach of Imran Khan and said that wherever he won he termed it as victory of truth and wherever he lost he was raising slogan of rigging there! Further commenting on PTI chairman's accusation, Sharjeel Memon said "If Imran Khan is interested in re-election in Malir then let him do that and we will defeat him with even a huge margin".

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan could not find any suitable candidate in Karachi other than himself and he was defeated by a Jiyala of PPP while in Multan, Imran Khan considered the other candidate better than himself who also lost against the PPP candidate.

He said that Imran Khan during his tenure as prime minister always made false promises with the people of Karachi, who had rejected him in Karachi by-elections.

