Kohat police rescue abducted woman, arrest suspect

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Kohat police rescue an abducted women from Peshawar and arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

According to details, in a successful operation conducted in Razgir Banda, Kohat Police, with the assistance of Peshawar Police, recovered the abducted woman, Asma, and apprehended the alleged kidnapper, Imran, a resident of Matani.

Acting on intelligence information, the operation was led by ASP Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan, under the directives of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.

The suspect had reportedly lured the married woman from the Phandu Road area in Peshawar and transported her to Kohat.

Following the rescue, a case of abduction was registered against the suspect in Chamkani police station, Peshawar, and he has been detained at Billi Tang police station in Kohat.

Legal proceedings are underway, and the suspect is expected to be handed over to Peshawar Police upon completion.

