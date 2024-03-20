Kohat Police Rescue Abducted Woman, Arrest Suspect
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Kohat police rescue an abducted women from Peshawar and arrested the suspect on Wednesday.
According to details, in a successful operation conducted in Razgir Banda, Kohat Police, with the assistance of Peshawar Police, recovered the abducted woman, Asma, and apprehended the alleged kidnapper, Imran, a resident of Matani.
Acting on intelligence information, the operation was led by ASP Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan, under the directives of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.
The suspect had reportedly lured the married woman from the Phandu Road area in Peshawar and transported her to Kohat.
Following the rescue, a case of abduction was registered against the suspect in Chamkani police station, Peshawar, and he has been detained at Billi Tang police station in Kohat.
Legal proceedings are underway, and the suspect is expected to be handed over to Peshawar Police upon completion.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang inspects fair price shop at Ramazan Bazaarfew seconds
-
RCB launch anti encroachment drive3 seconds ago
-
162 power pilferers netted in South Punjab6 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in ironing dispute13 seconds ago
-
Three drug peddlers held with Hashish16 seconds ago
-
Jhang foils Qabza Mafia's illegal construction18 seconds ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits at Police Station21 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues across Sukkur division24 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.55m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours27 seconds ago
-
Unknown fire claims one life31 seconds ago
-
Surgeons in Swat express concerns over Sehat Card program33 seconds ago
-
RWMC briefs UN Habitat delegation on cleanliness measures, management38 seconds ago