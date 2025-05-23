KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025)

The meeting that was held assembly’s conference room brought together a diverse group of provincial lawmakers and officials to review the alignment of development projects with the 2030 global development agenda.

The session as attended by MPAs including Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Rangzeb Ahmad, Ahmad Kundi, Shehla Bano, Tariq Saeed, Jalal Khan, Malik Adeel Iqbal, Arbab Khan, Asma Alam, Muhammad Abdus Salam, Nisar Baz, Sajjadullah, and Iftikharullah. Syed Waqar Shah, Special Secretary of KP Assembly and Secretary of the Task Force also participated in the proceedings.

Officials from the Planning and Development Department (P&D) and the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) briefed the participants on budgetary planning, project implementation and the extent to which current schemes are aligned with specific SDG targets.

Detailed insights were shared on provincial development strategies relating to global goals such as poverty reduction, education reform, healthcare access and sustainable economic growth.

Deputy Convener Arif Ahmadzai emphasized the province’s commitment to realizing SDGs. “Pakistan is a signatory to Agenda 2030 and we have a shared responsibility to ensure that our policies and resources are directed toward meaningful progress,” he stated. “Our aim is to reduce poverty, improve access to quality education and health services and ensure inclusive development across all districts.”

The meeting also addressed the development disparities faced by the newly merged districts. Members raised critical questions about the allocation of funds and the fulfillment of NFC commitments. It was noted that the provincial government has financed several projects in these areas from its own budget, despite shortfalls in expected Federal contributions.

Arif Ahmadzai further announced that a follow-up session would be held once the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and budget book are finalized allowing the task force to analyze which projects are contributing directly to SDG targets.