KP Forestry Department observes Youm-e-Istehsal in all regions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Forestry, Environmental and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday organized a special function to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Secretary Forest, Abid Majeed,officers and employees of the department attended the function.

Addressing the function, Secretary Forest said that functions, walks and flag hoisting ceremonies were being observed in by Forestry, Environmental and Wildlife Department in all regions and divisions.

Secretary Forest Abid Majeed said that three years ago on this day August 5, Indian government through illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step strip IIoJK of its special status.

He said that the day was observed to give a message to our Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed the Indian forces.

"Jammu and Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will always support Kashmir people in their freedom struggle from Indian occupation,he said." He called on international community to take notice to human rights violations and India's illegal and unilateral actions to change the demographic structure of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar also organized solidarity rally with Kashmiri people on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The rally led by Director General Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar, Muhammad Akbar Khan was attended by teaching staff and large number of students.

They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who are fighting for their just cause.

Similarly, Hazara Wildlife Circle and Abbottabad Wildlife observed 5th August as Yum-e-istehsal in support of Kashmiris.