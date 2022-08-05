UrduPoint.com

KP Forestry Department Observes Youm-e-Istehsal In All Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KP Forestry Department observes Youm-e-Istehsal in all regions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Forestry, Environmental and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday organized a special function to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Secretary Forest, Abid Majeed,officers and employees of the department attended the function.

Addressing the function, Secretary Forest said that functions, walks and flag hoisting ceremonies were being observed in by Forestry, Environmental and Wildlife Department in all regions and divisions.

Secretary Forest Abid Majeed said that three years ago on this day August 5, Indian government through illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step strip IIoJK of its special status.

He said that the day was observed to give a message to our Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed the Indian forces.

"Jammu and Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will always support Kashmir people in their freedom struggle from Indian occupation,he said." He called on international community to take notice to human rights violations and India's illegal and unilateral actions to change the demographic structure of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar also organized solidarity rally with Kashmiri people on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The rally led by Director General Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar, Muhammad Akbar Khan was attended by teaching staff and large number of students.

They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who are fighting for their just cause.

Similarly, Hazara Wildlife Circle and Abbottabad Wildlife observed 5th August as Yum-e-istehsal in support of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Abbottabad Jammu Independence Circle August All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

27 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

35 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

40 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

47 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

48 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.