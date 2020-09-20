UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Postpones Advertisement Of Abbottabad's Preliminary Voter Lists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

KP govt postpones advertisement of Abbottabad's preliminary voter lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :KPK government Sunday suspended the advertisement of preliminary voters lists for Neighborhood/Village councils of district Abbottabad and 6 other districts of the province.

According to official sources, two days ago Local Election Commission (REC) advertised preliminary voters lists for Neighborhood/Village councils and directed masses to submit their suggestions and complaints regarding voter's lists to the REC office.

The preliminary voter lists of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Bannu, D.I.Khan and Mardan districts were stopped owing to legal and administrative issues and would be announced later, the voters of seven districts were directed not to contact their REC for voter's lists complaints and suggestions.

The ECP also declared that in KPK initial work on Neighborhood and Village councils had been completed.

