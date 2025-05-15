KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In recognition of Pakistan’s successful defense strategy, the bravery of its armed forces, and the unwavering unity and resilience of its people amid recent Indian aggression, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the observance of “Youm-e-Tashakkur” (Day of Gratitude), May 16.

The day will be marked as a tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the exemplary spirit of solidarity shown by the nation, said an official communique issued on Thursday.

Special prayers and Quran recitations will be held in major mosques after Fajr prayers, dedicated to national security and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Flag hoisting ceremonies will take place at government offices and key public locations following Fajr prayers. At 10:00 a.m. all government offices and institutions will observe one minute of silence as a symbol of unity and respect.

Through the Department of Auqaf, Friday sermons in mosques will focus on themes of national unity, sacrifice, and gratitude.

Special ceremonies will be held to honor the families of martyrs, including visits to their homes and laying of floral wreaths at their graves.

Prayers will also be offered at the mausoleums of national heroes, including recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider and other high honors.

District administrations and relevant departments, including educational institutions, have been instructed to organize dignified events befitting the significance of the day.

Schools and colleges will host flag hoisting ceremonies, national anthem recitations, and speech and essay competitions centered on patriotism and national unity.

The Department of Information and Public Relations has launched a special media campaign through local and social media platforms in this connection.

National flags and banners bearing messages of gratitude for the armed forces and the people will be displayed at district headquarters, intersections, and public places across the province.