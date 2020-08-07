KSF, NICE to launch tree plantation campaign from August 12: Tehmina Asif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehmina Asif, Senior Vice President of Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) on Friday said that KSF in collaboration with Newports Institute of Communication & Economics (NICE) would launch "Independence Day Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign from August 12.

She said that during two month long campaign around 5000 saplings will be planted in educational institutions, sports grounds and different parts of Karachi.

The campaign will start on August 12 at the National Coaching Center. Leading personalities from sports, social and education sectors will plant 500 saplings of varieties including Neem and Gulmore, she said.

Tehmina Asif said that in the second phase of the campaign one thousand saplings will be planted in Hyderabad in collaboration with Indus Valley Foundation and in the third phase, the scope of the campaign will be extended to other divisions of Sindh including Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Tehmina Asif said "increasing environmental pollution is slowly tightening its grip on our environment. If we do not pay attention to the growth of trees and plants today, we will not be safe from adverse effects of pollution in the future".

The aim of the tree planting campaign was to reduce the pressure of air density by planting more and more greenery and to create awareness among the youth about the importance of green environment. Tehmina Asif also appealed to sports federations, associations and especially athletes and students to play a greater role in the national duty of tree plantation.