UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSF, NICE To Launch Tree Plantation Campaign From August 12: Tehmina Asif

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

KSF, NICE to launch tree plantation campaign from August 12: Tehmina Asif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehmina Asif, Senior Vice President of Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) on Friday said that KSF in collaboration with Newports Institute of Communication & Economics (NICE) would launch "Independence Day Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign from August 12.

She said that during two month long campaign around 5000 saplings will be planted in educational institutions, sports grounds and different parts of Karachi.

The campaign will start on August 12 at the National Coaching Center. Leading personalities from sports, social and education sectors will plant 500 saplings of varieties including Neem and Gulmore, she said.

Tehmina Asif said that in the second phase of the campaign one thousand saplings will be planted in Hyderabad in collaboration with Indus Valley Foundation and in the third phase, the scope of the campaign will be extended to other divisions of Sindh including Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Tehmina Asif said "increasing environmental pollution is slowly tightening its grip on our environment. If we do not pay attention to the growth of trees and plants today, we will not be safe from adverse effects of pollution in the future".

The aim of the tree planting campaign was to reduce the pressure of air density by planting more and more greenery and to create awareness among the youth about the importance of green environment. Tehmina Asif also appealed to sports federations, associations and especially athletes and students to play a greater role in the national duty of tree plantation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Nice Hyderabad Sukkur Independence August From

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

9 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.