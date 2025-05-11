Open Menu

Kumail Shah Hails Pakistan Army's Operation

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Kumail Shah hails Pakistan Army's Operation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Saturday has praised the Pakistan Army's successful operation against India, saying that the nation will remember this day forever.

He stated that the army's response was historic and had dealt a significant blow to India's military infrastructure.

In a press conference at Sukkur Press Club here, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said that the Pakistan Army had humiliated India's pride and was ready to face any challenge.

He emphasized that Pakistan wants peace but is prepared to defend itself if attacked.

He praised the nation's nuclear scientists, particularly Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the founder of Pakistan People's Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah announced that an emergency has been imposed in Sukkur, and the administration and public will work together to face the situation.

He appealed to the public to put aside personal differences and unite the country.

The district administration will organize awareness campaigns and visits to the Pakistan-India border to show solidarity with the army personnel.

He concluded that the nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.

Recent Stories

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

7 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

8 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

8 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

8 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

8 hours ago
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

8 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

8 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

8 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

8 hours ago
 Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

9 hours ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan