SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Saturday has praised the Pakistan Army's successful operation against India, saying that the nation will remember this day forever.

He stated that the army's response was historic and had dealt a significant blow to India's military infrastructure.

In a press conference at Sukkur Press Club here, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said that the Pakistan Army had humiliated India's pride and was ready to face any challenge.

He emphasized that Pakistan wants peace but is prepared to defend itself if attacked.

He praised the nation's nuclear scientists, particularly Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the founder of Pakistan People's Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah announced that an emergency has been imposed in Sukkur, and the administration and public will work together to face the situation.

He appealed to the public to put aside personal differences and unite the country.

The district administration will organize awareness campaigns and visits to the Pakistan-India border to show solidarity with the army personnel.

He concluded that the nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.