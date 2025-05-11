Kumail Shah Hails Pakistan Army's Operation
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Saturday has praised the Pakistan Army's successful operation against India, saying that the nation will remember this day forever.
He stated that the army's response was historic and had dealt a significant blow to India's military infrastructure.
In a press conference at Sukkur Press Club here, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said that the Pakistan Army had humiliated India's pride and was ready to face any challenge.
He emphasized that Pakistan wants peace but is prepared to defend itself if attacked.
He praised the nation's nuclear scientists, particularly Dr.
Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the founder of Pakistan People's Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for making Pakistan a nuclear power.
Syed Kumail Hyder Shah announced that an emergency has been imposed in Sukkur, and the administration and public will work together to face the situation.
He appealed to the public to put aside personal differences and unite the country.
The district administration will organize awareness campaigns and visits to the Pakistan-India border to show solidarity with the army personnel.
He concluded that the nation stands united with the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan defence capabilities unmatched: Iftikhar Wali Khan7 hours ago
-
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tarde8 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh8 hours ago
-
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district8 hours ago
-
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD8 hours ago
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif8 hours ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident8 hours ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school8 hours ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar8 hours ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine9 hours ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat9 hours ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu9 hours ago